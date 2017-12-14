A taste of urban warfare

It was mission accomplished for 23 elite troops from the Philippines after they "stormed and captured" a number of buildings in their final exercise at the Murai Urban Training Facility in Lim Chu Kang yesterday. The Philippine soldiers are in Singapore on a two-week professional exchange with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). The group of 40 from the Special Operations Command included some who had fought in the Marawi crisis this year. They are here to exchange knowledge on small unit tactics, techniques and the procedures needed to fight in an urban environment. Colonel Liew Kok Keong, commander of the SAF's Infantry Training Institute who oversees the exchange, said the mutual learning will help strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts and improve security in the region.

SEE HOME