A soft touch to raise $20k for ST pocket money fund

With the soft toys are (clockwise from top left) M Social Hotel's Ms Lee Sul Bi; M Hotel's Ms Jacqueline Ho; Copthorne King's Hotel's Mr Kung Teong Wah; Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel's Mr Cheong Hai Poh; Orchard Hotel's Ms Tina Sim; ST School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) general manager Tan Bee Heong; Millennium Hotels and Resorts' vice-president of operations Lee Richards; STSPMF board member Fiona Chan; and Studio M Hotel's Mr Pjey Mayandi.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Guests staying at six hotels around town this Christmas can help children in need under a scheme linked to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The Millennium Hotels group aims to raise more than $20,000 for the fund by selling 1,800 specially made soft toy sets called Alfred & Friends. These feature the company's icon, a guardsman bear called Alfred, and six other animals.

The toys come with a minimum donation of $20, with 70 per cent of the net proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund, which has been running for 17 years.

Recipients can use money from the fund to buy school meals, pay for transport or use it to meet other education needs, easing the burden on parents who have low incomes.

Buyers can either donate money and keep the toys or give the toys back so they can be donated to other children. The toy sets will be sold throughout next month at the Orchard, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M, Copthorne King's, Studio M and M Social hotels.

The organisation's Ask Alfred concierge service for children, which guests pay for, will also donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to the school pocket money fund until the end of next year. Mr Lee Richards, the hotel group's vice-president of operations in Singapore, said: "In a way, we are getting them to think about doing a good deed for those less fortunate even as they enjoy themselves on holiday."

Raffaella Nathan Charles

