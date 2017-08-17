A slice of S'pore through ST photojournalists' lens

Former ST photojournalist Desmond Lim speaking about his picture spread Durian Hunters at the Home In Focus photo exhibition yesterday. Seated next to him are (from left) Objectifs centre director Emmeline Yong and ST photojournalists Neo Xiaobin, Seah Kwang Peng and Kevin Lim.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
For years, the sight of cars parked along a road in Punggol during the durian season intrigued former photojournalist Desmond Lim.

His curiosity finally got the better of him when he moved to Punggol in 2012 and he ventured into the forest to find out just what was attracting so many people to such a remote area.

There, he discovered an entire subculture dedicated to picking durians as a hobby. This subculture no longer exists there because works to clear the forest began last year.

But he immortalised the group in a picture spread called Durian Hunters which appeared in The Straits Times .

Mr Lim, 35, who switched jobs in July last year and is now a public affairs associate director, was speaking at the Home In Focus photo exhibition at the Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film in Middle Road yesterday evening.

He said that while he is no longer a photojournalist, the story-telling tips he picked up remain with him.

"Photojournalism isn't a career. It's a way of life," he added.

He was joined by ST photojournalists Neo Xiaobin, Seah Kwang Peng and Kevin Lim. They spoke about their individual experiences with the Home In Focus series, a two-page spread that runs every Monday in The Straits Times.

Giving a behind-the-scenes insight into their work, they told the audience of about 100 about the effort and challenges that went into capturing the sometimes quirky but always changing slice of life in Singapore.

The next and final photojournalist talk is on Aug 30 at Objectifs. The exhibition, held at the same location, will end on Sept 3.

Admission to the exhibition is free and it is open from 12pm to 7pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays, and from 12pm to 4pm on Sundays.

The exhibition is curated by Objectifs centre director Emmeline Yong and manager Chelsea Chua, as well as ST picture editor Stephanie Yeow.

It features more than 90 works from 46 stories.

•For more information, visit https://www.objectifs.com.sg/homeinfocus/

