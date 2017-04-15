A slice of Bangkok in Marina Bay

A local edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox arrived at Marina Bayfront yesterday, with an offical light-up of 5,000 fairy lights. Artbox Singapore is Artbox's first overseas installation. Organised by events management company Invade Industry, the installation will be held from 3pm to 11pm over two weekends, this week and next week. It will feature more than 500 regional vendors and partners over both weekends, spread across a 50,000 sq ft space. More than 400,000 visitors are expected in all. The Singapore edition of Artbox, while retaining some of its Thai origins, will incorporate elements unique to Singapore's night market. There will also be live performances from local musicians, a beer market and art installations.