A reel treat for ST readers

Mr Soon Wen Qi, 29, a payroll analyst, was one of 250 lucky Straits Times readers who won a pair of tickets to the premiere of War For The Planet Of The Apes last night. He said he was excited to watch the movie, the third in the series, having seen the first two. To enter the contest, readers had to download the SPH Rewards app and answer a question about the movie. The contest marks the start of year-long regular movie treats for Straits Times subscribers. The next giveaway is for the Aug 30 premiere of Chinese movie, The Adventurers.

