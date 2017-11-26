A museum day out colouring pictures and watching movies with grandpa and grandma

SINGAPORE - From colouring pictures to watching a movie, hundreds of children spent their Saturday with their grandparents at the National Museum of Singapore on Nov 25, ahead of Grandparents' Day, which falls on the fourth Sunday of every November.

Isabelle Lee, 8, and her brother Ethan Lee, 5, joined a colouring workshop with their grandfather, Mr Lawrence Lee, 76, and their parents, civil servant Gabriel Lee, 39, and homemaker Sylvia Weng, 37.

Mr Gabriel Lee said the family tries to go for such community events together, and since the Families for Life event on Saturday was to celebrate Grandparents' Day, he brought his father along.

"We see each other quite often, but I thought this was a good opportunity to do something different," he said.

The family caught a movie after their colouring session.