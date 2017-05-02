A Mother's Day gift that is front page news

Real estate agent Adrian Chong, 40, is hoping to surprise his elderly mother on Mother's Day by having a photo and his mother's name splashed across the front page of The Sunday Times.

He had signed up for a recently launched service by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) that allows readers to order a personalised paper featuring the name and picture of a loved one on the front page of either The Straits Times or Lianhe Zaobao. This will be printed on a copy of the paper that is exclusive to the person who ordered it.

Launched in November last year, the service was offered during festive periods such as Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day. It is back again for Mother's Day, which falls on May 14 this year.

The current package costs $148, and also includes a short tribute to the person that will appear in the paper's Classified section, and will be distributed islandwide. Tribute dedications have been running in The Straits Times for over 10 years.

Readers can place an order for a personalised paper till 9am on May 11. The paper will be published on May 14. They can pick up their copy at the SPH News Centre or selected Buzz Pods.

For Mr Chong, who bought the package with his three brothers, the personalised paper will be a gift to recognise the sacrifices of his widowed mother, who turned 60 this year.

"We grew up in a single-income family and for a time we were not very well-to-do. We couldn't even afford our education. However, my mum was always working very hard for us and so we wanted to do something good for her too, now that we are all doing better financially," said Mr Chong.

However, the paper can be dedicated to anyone, not just to one's mother. Car salesman Randy Seetoh, 43, decided to dedicate a copy of the paper to his wife, Catherine.

"She deserves it. She's suffered with me for very long. Even when we were not doing well financially, she was there. I don't know who else I would dedicate this to," said Mr Seetoh.

Readers who purchase a personalised paper will be entered for a lucky draw where they can win items such as Happy Walker cash vouchers and Melilea hampers.

For more details, go to: www.personal.sphads.com.sg/mother.