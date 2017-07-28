A model heritage garden

A Lego replica of the Singapore Botanic Gardens made its debut at the Piece Of Peace exhibition, which kicked off yesterday at the Fort Canning Arts Centre. The model, which took 14 days to build, is made up of some 10,000 Lego bricks and comprises a
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago

A Lego replica of the Singapore Botanic Gardens made its debut at the Piece Of Peace exhibition, which kicked off yesterday at the Fort Canning Arts Centre.

The model, which took 14 days to build, is made up of some 10,000 Lego bricks and comprises a pavilion and yellow flame trees - features of the Botanic Gardens.

The exhibition, which started in Japan 14 years ago, features detailed Lego replicas of World Heritage sites, and has been visited by 2.9 million people. It is now on a global tour, and Singapore is its first Asean stop.

A walk through of the Lego Piece of Peace World Heritage Exhibit

The Botanic Gardens replica was added to mark Asean's 50th anniversary, alongside replicas of Indonesia's Borobudur temple compounds, Laos' Luang Prabang town, Malaysia's Kinabalu Park in Sabah, Myanmar's Pyu ancient cities, the Philippines' historic city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur, and Thailand's historic town of Sukhothai and associated towns.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Tickets cost from $13 to $19. The exhibition ends on Sept 3.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2017, with the headline 'A model heritage garden'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice