A model heritage garden

A Lego replica of the Singapore Botanic Gardens made its debut at the Piece Of Peace exhibition, which kicked off yesterday at the Fort Canning Arts Centre.

The model, which took 14 days to build, is made up of some 10,000 Lego bricks and comprises a pavilion and yellow flame trees - features of the Botanic Gardens.

The exhibition, which started in Japan 14 years ago, features detailed Lego replicas of World Heritage sites, and has been visited by 2.9 million people. It is now on a global tour, and Singapore is its first Asean stop.

The Botanic Gardens replica was added to mark Asean's 50th anniversary, alongside replicas of Indonesia's Borobudur temple compounds, Laos' Luang Prabang town, Malaysia's Kinabalu Park in Sabah, Myanmar's Pyu ancient cities, the Philippines' historic city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur, and Thailand's historic town of Sukhothai and associated towns.

Tickets cost from $13 to $19. The exhibition ends on Sept 3.