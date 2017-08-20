A meal fit for a queen

Pasir Ris residents can soon eat the butter chicken dish declared by Queen Elizabeth II to be the best rendition she'd ever had in 1983. The chef who prepared her meal then, India's Satish Arora (at right), has produced six dishes for the Chef-In-Box VendCafe, which supplies ready-made meals via a vending machine, at its Pasir Ris branch. Its official opening by JR Group yesterday was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. With him are the group's chief executive Jocelyn Chng and managing director of DSI Foods, the group's new partner in the United Kingdom, Mr Rohit Khagram. Chef Arora's dishes will be rolled out by the end of the month.