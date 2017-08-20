A meal fit for a queen

Pasir Ris residents can soon eat the butter chicken dish declared by Queen Elizabeth II to be the best rendition she'd ever had in 1983. The chef who prepared her meal then, India's Satish Arora (at right), has produced six dishes for the Chef-In-Box
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Published
1 hour ago

Pasir Ris residents can soon eat the butter chicken dish declared by Queen Elizabeth II to be the best rendition she'd ever had in 1983. The chef who prepared her meal then, India's Satish Arora (at right), has produced six dishes for the Chef-In-Box VendCafe, which supplies ready-made meals via a vending machine, at its Pasir Ris branch. Its official opening by JR Group yesterday was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. With him are the group's chief executive Jocelyn Chng and managing director of DSI Foods, the group's new partner in the United Kingdom, Mr Rohit Khagram. Chef Arora's dishes will be rolled out by the end of the month.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 20, 2017, with the headline 'A meal fit for a queen'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice