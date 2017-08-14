A Little Somebody (Ep 2): Young fashionista Kaka showcases her talent

SINGAPORE - Even if you do not shop often, you would probably still have a stack of old clothes that you hardly wear. In this episode of A Little Somebody, young fashionista Kaka accepts a challenge from a professional fashion designer, Ray, to redesign an old top for her mother.

Will she succeed in bringing new life to it?

"I want to have my own fashion brand," said young Kaka when asked about her future plans. The nine-year-old is no newcomer to the fashion industry.

Active as a model since she was one year old, Kaka has also dabbled in advertising and even filming. Her true passion, though, lies in fashion design.

Will her design earn nods from Ray? Watch to find out.

About "A Little Somebody" (http://www.zaobao.com/zvideos/a-little-somebody/story20170802-783975):

“A Little Somebody”（我是小某某） is one of 10 SPH-produced short form digital video series as part of a pilot Public Service Broadcast initiative. In this 13-part series, children between the age of 7 and 12 are given the opportunity to showcase their talent in different fields. While encouraging the young to pursue their interests, this series also hopes to inspire viewers to continue learning in life.

“A Little Somebody”is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.