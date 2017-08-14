A Little Somebody (Ep 1): Budding taekwondo talent Isaac Koh

SINGAPORE - "I want to represent Singapore in competitions overseas," says a determined Isaac Koh when asked about his biggest dream.

The seven-year-old has been practising taekwondo since the age of four. He was introduced to the sport by his father, Mr Edwin Koh, who is also a taekwondo exponent.

Coach Ernesto Guzman Jr sees the potential in Isaac and hopes to help him achieve his dream.

"Isaac is one of my best students... Isaac is very different because he is very focused on his training and he likes to learn a lot," said Mr Ernesto.

At last year's National Poomsae Taekwondo Championships, Isaac won a silver medal. This year, he strives for gold. Will he succeed?

About "A Little Somebody":

“A Little Somebody”（我是小某某） is one of 10 SPH-produced short form digital video series as part of a pilot Public Service Broadcast initiative. In this 13-part series, children between the age of 7 and 12 are given the opportunity to showcase their talent in different fields. While encouraging the young to pursue their interests, this series also hopes to inspire viewers to continue learning in life.

"A Little Somebody" is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app.