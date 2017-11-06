A Little Somebody (Ep 9): Super junior golfer

SINGAPORE - To Angel Lim, her results for past competitions are less than ideal, despite her cardboard full of trophies. At the young age of 11, Angel is already practising at least four days a week on the golf course, and almost every day during her holidays when time permits. Even when she has to practise the same moves over and over again, the junior golfer cheerfully says that is what has taught her patience and brought joy to her life.

Growing up in a family of golfers, Angel dreams to represent the country one day in international competitions, and to bring honour to Singapore. Her father runs a golf academy, and Angel fell in love with the sport naturally when she was young. Her father is also her coach.

In this episode of "A Little Somebody", we invite national player Erika Layson to play against Angel. How will Angel perform when facing someone of a higher level and experience? Watch the video to find out!

About A Little Somebody:

A Little Somebody（我是小某某） is one of 10 SPH-produced short form digital video series as part of a pilot Public Service Broadcast initiative. In this 13-part series, children between the age of 7 and 12 are given the opportunity to showcase their talent in different fields. While encouraging the young to pursue their interests, this series also hopes to inspire viewers to continue learning in life.

A Little Somebody is also available on the zaobao.sg website and mobile app. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.