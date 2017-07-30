A laborious process demanding care

Since it was completed in 1912, the St Joseph's Church in Victoria Street has been repainted several times. Its walls, columns and ornamentation have been coated with at least 10 layers of paint.

Removing them is a laborious process done by hand. Contractors first scrape off any loose paint which is flaking off and then use a chemical stripper to moisten and soften the remaining layers of paint before removing them.

Work to remove the paint on the church's exterior took about six months.

Mr Wong Chung Wan, technical director of material specialists Maek Consulting, which is involved in the restoration project, said: "Care has to be taken not to cause unnecessary damage to the layer underneath, which could be the original plaster."

Removing the paint has revealed the detailed, floral-motif ornamentation adorning the church.

Mr Wong said: "It has been a pleasant surprise because a lot of them are in good condition."

A three-dimensional scan of good-condition ornaments were also taken, so a replica can be 3D- printed and used as a reference for artisans who may need to repair or recreate them later on.

There are between 400 and 500 ornaments, Mr Wong said.

Adrian Lim