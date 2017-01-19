Eleven-year-old Bok Jun Seo, who is on holiday from Korea with his mother and sister, interacting with an exhibit at the Singapore Philatelic Museum that marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. The exhibition, titled Chicken And Egg: A Fowl Tale, details the history of chickens through more than 200 stamps from 70 countries. It explores the animal's role in folklore, faith and food, among other trivia. The museum will be organising a day of activities and performances on the second day of the Chinese New Year.