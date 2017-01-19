A Fowl Tale

Eleven-year-old Bok Jun Seo, who is on holiday from Korea with his mother and sister, interacting with an exhibit at the Singapore Philatelic Museum that marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. The exhibition, titled Chicken And Egg: A Fowl Tale,
ST PHOTO: NIVASH JOYVIN
Published
1 hour ago

Eleven-year-old Bok Jun Seo, who is on holiday from Korea with his mother and sister, interacting with an exhibit at the Singapore Philatelic Museum that marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. The exhibition, titled Chicken And Egg: A Fowl Tale, details the history of chickens through more than 200 stamps from 70 countries. It explores the animal's role in folklore, faith and food, among other trivia. The museum will be organising a day of activities and performances on the second day of the Chinese New Year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 19, 2017, with the headline 'A Fowl Tale'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping