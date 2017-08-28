A first winter sports gold for S'pore

Singapore figure skater Yu Shuran glided her way into the history books yesterday by becoming the country's first SEA Games champion in winter sports.

The 17-year-old clinched the women's singles gold after totalling 135.52 points over two days.

The Republic added another medal thanks to Chloe Ing, who took the silver on 128.61 points.

The Beijing-based Yu said: "It means the world to me that I managed to do this for Singapore.

"I didn't skate my best today but I'm so happy to win the gold medal."

This is the first time that the biennial SEA Games, the largest multi-sport competition in the region which dates back to 1959, has introduced winter sports to its roster of sports.

Besides figure skating, ice hockey and short-track speed skating are also making their Games debut in Malaysia.



Singapore's Yu Shuran, 17, won gold in the women's singles figure skating event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Chloe Ing made it a one-two for Singapore by taking the silver. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Yu's win was one of two golds - sailors Elisa Yukie Yokoyama and Cheryl Teo triumphed in the women's 470 event - Singapore athletes managed yesterday to increase the nation's tally to 48.

Speed skater Lucas Ng, who is among the region's best and begins competing tomorrow, is expected to add to Singapore's medal haul.

SEE SPORT