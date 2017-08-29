A family tree to light up Mid-Autumn Festival

Craftsmen from Sichuan hanging one of 112 animal lanterns that will adorn a "family tree" which measures 12m high by 10m wide. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations will feature more than 1,000 lanterns and more than 10,000 LED light bulbs. Th
ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Published
1 hour ago

Craftsmen from Sichuan hanging one of 112 animal lanterns that will adorn a "family tree" which measures 12m high by 10m wide. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations will feature more than 1,000 lanterns and more than 10,000 LED light bulbs. The tree, located at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street, is the centrepiece. The decorations were the work of students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and more than 30 craftsmen from China. The festival officially opens on Sept 23.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2017, with the headline 'A family tree to light up Mid-Autumn Festival'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia