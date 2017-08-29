A family tree to light up Mid-Autumn Festival

Craftsmen from Sichuan hanging one of 112 animal lanterns that will adorn a "family tree" which measures 12m high by 10m wide. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations will feature more than 1,000 lanterns and more than 10,000 LED light bulbs. The tree, located at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street, is the centrepiece. The decorations were the work of students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and more than 30 craftsmen from China. The festival officially opens on Sept 23.