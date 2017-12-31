A chilly New Year in Singapore with temperatures as low as 23 deg C: NEA

SINGAPORE - Singapore will usher in the New Year with cool temperatures as low as 23 deg C, along with thundery showers, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Temperatures on New Year's Eve (Dec 31) are forecast to range between 27 deg C and 23 deg C, according to the National Environment Agency's site.

The thundery showers the island is experiencing is due to a monsoon surge in the South China Sea, which is forecast to persist on Sunday before weakening on New Year's Day.

Rain is forecast across the island on Sunday, and showers are expected as well on Monday.

On New Year's Day, temperatures will range from 29 deg C to 23 deg C.

The lowest temperature recorded on New Year's Day this year (2017) at Changi weather station, the official weather station of record, was 25.2 deg C.

This was the same as last year, while the coolest temperature on New Year's Day in 2015 was 24.8 deg C; 24.9 deg C in 2014; and 23.9 deg C in 2013.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the first half of December was 22.3 deg C, recorded on Dec 14 in the northern part of Singapore.

According to NEA's website, the lowest temperature recorded in Singapore was 19.4 deg C on two days in 1934. Both days were in the month of January.