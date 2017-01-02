A big welcome for Year of the Rooster

Pedestrians walk past the imposing centrepiece of this year's Chinatown light-up, a 13m-tall rooster with outspread wings at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street. Four thousand handcrafted lanterns, including this one, have been installed in Chinatown to welcome the Year of the Rooster. The construction of the intricate lanterns took 11/2 months, involving 40 craftsmen specially flown in from Sichuan province in China. President Tony Tan Keng Yam will officially light up Chinatown on Saturday and the light-up will continue until Feb 25.

SEE HOME