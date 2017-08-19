96 suspected drug offenders nabbed

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 96 suspected drug offenders during an islandwide operation from Monday to yesterday morning. In total, about 100g of heroin, 40g of Ice, 25g of cannabis and a small amount of Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

Supported by the Singapore Police Force, the operation covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Marsiling, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old Singaporean man suspected of trafficking drugs, as well as a 63-year-old Singaporean man suspected of abusing drugs, in Toa Payoh Lorong 4 on Monday.

The suspected trafficker was found to have 23g of heroin, and a follow-up search of his Serangoon Avenue 4 residence yielded about 70g of heroin and a digital weighing scale.

Investigations are ongoing.

Fabian Koh