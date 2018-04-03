900,000 households to get U-Save rebate

About 900,000 Singaporean households will receive a GST Voucher to offset part of their utilities bills this month.

Households in one-and two-room Housing Board flats will receive $95, while those in three-room flats will get $85, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday in a statement. Families living in four-room flats will receive $75, those in five-room flats, $65, and those in executive or multi-generation flats, $55.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this GST Voucher.

The Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme, which aims to help lower overall household expenses. It is distributed every three months.

The annual rebate has enabled households in one-and two-room Housing Board flats to receive support equivalent to three to four months of their utilities bills on average, the ministry said.

For those living in three-and four-room flats, the rebate provides them with support equivalent to one to two months of utilities bills, it added.

It was previously announced in Budget 2018 that eligible households will receive additional $20 a year for three years, from next year to 2021.

"This will help households adjust to the carbon tax when it is implemented from 2019," said the ministry. The additional rebate amount will, on average, cover the expected increase in electricity and gas expenses for households.

The rebate is expected to cost the Government $265 million in a year, starting from July last year.

Ng Huiwen