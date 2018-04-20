9 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in bedroom of Yishun flat; no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in the bedroom of an Yishun Housing Board flat in the wee hours of Friday (April 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at Block 167 Yishun Ring Road at about 12.50am.

The fire involving contents of the bedroom was put out by SCDF using a water jet.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

ST understands that nine residents were evacuated from the block, including those living near the affected unit on the seventh storey.

A photo sent to ST shows plumes of black smoke rising from the flat. Residents could also be seen gathering along the corridor.