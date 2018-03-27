9 end up in hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Yishun

Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident involving four vehicles at a traffic junction in Yishun on Sunday night.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the accident, involving three cars and a taxi, at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 7 at 7.25pm on Sunday.

"A total of seven men and two women, aged between 18 and 69, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said a police spokesman.

ST understands that one of the vehicles was travelling along Yishun Avenue 7, when a vehicle from the opposite direction was making a right turn.

The two vehicles collided, and hit another two stationary vehicles that were on Yishun Avenue 2.

Police investigations are ongoing.