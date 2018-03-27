9 end up in hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Yishun

One of the vehicles involved in the accident at a traffic junction in Yishun on Sunday night. Seven men and two women, aged between 18 and 69, were taken to hospital, said the police.
Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident involving four vehicles at a traffic junction in Yishun on Sunday night.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the accident, involving three cars and a taxi, at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 7 at 7.25pm on Sunday.

"A total of seven men and two women, aged between 18 and 69, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said a police spokesman.

ST understands that one of the vehicles was travelling along Yishun Avenue 7, when a vehicle from the opposite direction was making a right turn.

The two vehicles collided, and hit another two stationary vehicles that were on Yishun Avenue 2.

Police investigations are ongoing.

