8th-floor HDB unit in Kim Tian Road catches fire, no one injured

SINGAPORE - Thick, black smoke bellowed from the window of an eighth-floor flat in Block 126A, Kim Tian Road, on Tuesday (Aug 22) afternoon.

In a photo sent in by a reader to The Straits Times, the smoke could be seen coming out of the window, while bright orange flames leapt inside the unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at around 2.20pm.

It sent a pair of fire engines, a pair of fire bikes, a red rhino, an ambulance and one support vehicle to the scene.

Upon arrival, SCDF conducted forcible entry into the affected unit.

It used a water jet to extinguish the fire, which engulfed the contents of a bedroom.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.