89-year-old man dies after being struck by falling tree branch in North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE - An 89-year-old man died after he was allegedly struck by a falling tree branch on Saturday morning (April 21).

The incident took place in North Bridge Road.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death in 7 North Bridge Road at 5.26am.

"An 89-year-old man was lying motionless at the said location," said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for ambulance assistance at about 5.30am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

ST has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council for more information.