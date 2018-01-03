880,000 households to get U-Save rebate this month

About 880,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Households will receive a U-Save rebate of up to $95, or up to $380 annually, depending on their HDB flat type.

Households in one-and two-room flats will receive $95, those in three-room flats will receive $85, and those in four-room flats will get $75, said the ministry.

Families living in five-room flats will receive $65, and those in executive or multi-generation flats will get $55.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the rebate, said the ministry.

The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme that helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills, and lowers overall household expenses.

It is distributed every three months and is expected to cost $265 million over a year, starting from July 2017.

$265m Expected total cost of the U-Save rebate over a year. It is distributed every three months, starting from July 2017.

Annually, the U-Save rebate has enabled households in one-and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to about three to four months of their utilities bills on average.

The other two components in the GST Voucher scheme are in the form of cash, given to lower-income Singaporeans every August, and Medisave top-up for Singaporeans aged 65 and above to support their medical needs.

For more information, the public can call SP Services on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg. They can also visit www.gstvoucher.gov.sg to learn more.