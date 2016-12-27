83-year-old female pedestrian dies after accident involving van in Tampines

SINGAPORE - An elderly woman died on Monday (Dec 26) after she was allegedly hit by a van in Tampines Avenue 7.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the 83-year-old woman was crossing the road at the pedestrian crossing near Block 230 when the accident happened.

The police were alerted to an incident involving a van and a pedestrian at 5.58pm.

The woman was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that the woman, who sustained head injuries, was with her husband when she was allegedly hit by the van.

Eyewitnesses told the Chinese paper that the impact of the accident caused the woman to be flung a distance of 5m.

A resident, Madam Chen, 66, whose flat overlooks the scene, told Shin Min that she saw the woman lying on the road in a pool of blood when she looked out of her window after the accident.

She said: "This area is an accident hot spot. On average, an accident happens every two to three months, but this is the most severe one so far."

Madam Tan said she hoped that the authorities could take measures to prevent more accidents from occurring in the area.