8 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts

With Mother’s Day falling on Sunday (May 14), the pressure is on to find the superwoman in our lives the perfect gift.

Here are eight heartfelt gifts that will likely put a smile on her face.

1. HELPING WITH THE CHORES

Be it washing the toilets or doing the laundry, mothers labour tirelessly as they run an entire household, day after day. Having an extra pair of hands to do the chores will definitely lighten her load.

Better still, take over all the housework this weekend.

Make sure your siblings are around, so that you can spread the "pain".

2. BREAKFAST IN BED

For a change, instead of letting your mum wake up early in the morning - as she does almost every day - to prepare nutritious and delicious breakfast for you, you take over this Mother's Day.

Make a hearty breakfast for the woman who always has your best interest at heart.



PHOTO: FOOD52



It could be a simple fare of Sunny Side Up egg, toast with jam and a cup of coffee, or you can turn it up a notch by making pancakes drizzled with maple syrup and honey butter, and with bananas, blueberries, and bacon on the side.

Here are some recipes that you can whip up for your mother:

3. DIY SCRAPBOOKS

It’s a good time to take out the photo albums from the dusty top shelf, and pick out some photos from your childhood days.

Your mum will definitely love to flip through a handmade scrapbook filled with photos of her, dad, you and your siblings building sandcastles on the beach or taking rides at an amusement park.

Although scrapbooking can take up a lot of time, the materials are not too difficult to find. Art stores like Made With Love and Paper Market will be your go-to place for everything you need to make that perfect scrapbook.

This is likely to be a gift that will bring tears to your mother’s eyes.

So to bring back the good memories, get some ideas from the above videos.

4. A PERSONALISED PLAYLIST

From mixtapes and CDs to applications such as Apple Music and Spotify, create a customised playlist filled with your mother’s favourtie songs.

Tell your mum how much you love her through some of the songs you select - although nothing beats saying the four words to her.

If your mum still listens to music on a CD player, burn the playlist to a CD and decorate the case with drawings or dried flowers.

And if she's tech savvy, create it on Spotify and name the playlist after her.

5. CREATE A COOKBOOK SHE CAN CALL HER OWN

Creating a cookbook specially for your mum filled with recipes that she has always wanted to try, as well as recipes for her favourite dishes.

Divide the cookbook into different sections and introduce each section with a personalized note to let her know how much you love her cooking.

6. CREATE A BUCKET LIST

Instead of creating a bucket list of “100 things I want to do before I turn 50”, why not create one filled with activities that you would like to do with your mum?

Whether it is something extravagant like viewing the northern lights in Norway or a simple activity like watching a local play together, your mum will be glad to know that you are willing to spend time with her.

And to make the offer even more irresistable, pay for the activities on the bucket list.

7. HELP YOUR MUM OVERCOME TECH FEAR

Most mums are uncomfortable with, or even scared of, anything involving the latest gadgets and software. And many are too afraid to ask their children: "How does this work?” - for fear of being barked at.

Spend some time this weekend teaching your mum about the functions on her mobile phone or showing her how to use apps that will make her life easier. Help her to sync photos from her cellphone to the laptop, or get her connected on Facebook. If she is interested, you could even help her create her own Instagram account.

8. MAKE A TERRARIUM

Instead of buying your mum just another bouquet of flowers, why not get her a longer lasting miniature garden inside a glass container?

A terrarium, which is like an aquarium but for plants, is low-maintenance. A light misting every other week is all that is needed for the growth and maintenance of this gift with calming effects.

See more about DIY terrarium.