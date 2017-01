SINGAPORE - New clothes? Check. Oranges? Check. Prosperous phrases for the new year? Probably only Gong Xi Fa Cai (恭喜发财).

Fret not. Journalist Alyssa Woo shares eight phrases to utter to impress your relatives.

For the elderly, use fu shou shuang quan (福寿双全), a phrase that wishes them longevity and blessings in the new year.

For younger relatives, wishing them jin bang ti ming (金榜题名) may help them do well in their examinations.