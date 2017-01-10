8 foreign workers and a lorry driver taken to hospital after accident on SLE

SINGAPORE - Nine people were taken to hospital after a lorry allegedly ran into the back of a prime mover near the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Tuesday (Jan 10) morning.

The accident occurred at 7.10am on Woodlands Avenue 12 near the SLE entrance, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Tuesday.

Eight foreign workers in the back of the lorry were hurt, while the driver suffered external cuts, said Wanbao.

Wanbao understands that the prime mover was parked on the road.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday that they were alerted to the accident at 7.10am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it dispatched one fire engine, one Red Rhino, two fire bikes, two ambulances and one support vehicle.

"One person was trapped and extricated by SCDF using hydraulic rescue tools," said the SCDF spokesman.

Nine people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

ST understands that three of them were severely injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.