78-year-old man dies in fall from Sengkang flat while cleaning windows

SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old man who was believed to be cleaning windows fell from a flat in Sengkang on Thursday (Jan 4) and died.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of a fall from a height at Block 184, Rivervale Crescent, at 3.21pm on Thursday.

"A 78-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said a police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the man was alone in the flat on the 13th floor at the time.

The man is believed to have lived with his wife and son in the flat, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday.

A neighbour who lived on the same floor as the man told Shin Min that the man often took walks downstairs with his wife, and that the couple were very loving.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.