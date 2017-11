SINGAPORE - A 78-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck along East Coast Road on Saturday (Nov 4).

Police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident at 9.27am.

The accident took place after the junction of Still Road towards Siglap.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, said a spokesman for the police.

The truck driver was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.