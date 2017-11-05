78-year-old cyclist dies in accident involving tipper truck

A 78-year-old cyclist died in an accident involving a tipper truck along East Coast Road yesterday.

Police said they were alerted to the incident that took place near the junction of Still Road and East Coast Road at 9.27am.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and police investigations are ongoing.

The Sunday Times understands that the cyclist had been riding across the pedestrian crossing at the junction when the accident happened.

The 64-year-old truck driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act. He was believed to have been making a left turn into East Coast Road, when his truck ran over something.

The bicycle was found under the truck, while the cyclist was found some metres away.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the driver's family had rushed to the scene soon after the accident.

The driver's son, who was not named, told Wanbao that his father had been driving a lorry for over 30 years. He added that his father had always been a careful driver and that he had never expected him to be involved in such an accident.

According to figures from the Singapore Police Force, there were 11 fatalities involving cyclists and pillions from the beginning of this year up till September.

This figure includes accidents involving power-assisted bicycles.

There were 20 such fatalities last year and 17 in 2015.

Tan Tam Mei and Charmaine Ng