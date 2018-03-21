700 people affected by fibre cable cut in Jurong, M1 customers among those hit

SINGAPORE - Some 700 people in some parts of Jurong faced a disruption in fibre services on Wednesday (March 21), after a fibre cable was cut at Boon Lay Drive.

Fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust said in a statement on Wednesday night that the fibre cable cut was caused by a third-party contractor.

It first received reports of a fibre service interruption at 5.52pm, deploying its recovery team to the site immediately to restore services.

Services are expected to be progressively restored by Thursday morning.

NetLink Trust said it is working with all those involved, including Internet Service Providers, to get services up and running as soon as possible.

M1 had put up a Facebook post at 7.08pm, saying it had detected some customers in Jurong West who may be facing fibre connectivity issues.

In an update at 9.48pm, it said NetLink Trust had estimated time of recovery to be at midnight.

NetLink Trust advised those affected to monitor its website at www.netlinktrust.com, where it will be posting updates.

In December last year, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said NetLink Trust had been fined $150,000 for failing to deliver orders to home and business broadband users on time - its sixth fine in five years.

NetLink Trust supplies wholesale fibre connection services to Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub, M1, MyRepublic, SuperInternet and ViewQwest.