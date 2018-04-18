7 alleged sex workers and their 3 pimps arrested in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - Seven women who were allegedly offering sexual services online, along with three men who allegedly managed them, were arrested in a police operation on Wednesday (April 18).

Another four men were arrested for public gaming in the enforcement operation held by the Central Police Division in Tiong Bahru Road, Tiong Poh Road and Kelantan Lane.

Three men and seven women, aged between 22 and 45, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

The women had allegedly advertised their sexual services online and operated from residential units in Tiong Bahru Road and the nearby Tiong Poh Road, preliminary investigations revealed.

The three men are believed to be managing the women.

Another four men aged between 47 and 75 were arrested for public gaming in Kelantan Lane. Police seized $912 in cash.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution of another person faces up to five years' jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone convicted of gaming in any public place faces a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Anyone who instigates, promotes or intentionally facilitates public gaming can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined between $20,000 and $200,000.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such illegal activities.