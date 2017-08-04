7 taken to hospital after fire at Jurong East HDB flat

SINGAPORE - Seven people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a second-storey flat in Block 372, Jurong East Street 32 on Friday (Aug 4) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 10.18am, and sent two fire bikes, two Red Rhinos, a fire engine, a support vehicle and four ambulances to the scene.

It used two water jets to put out the fire, which involved the contents of the unit.

Two residents from a neighbouring unit were also rescued.

Five people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the other two to the National University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos sent in by ST reader Genelle Lee, 23, showed thick, black smoke coming out of the window of the second-storey unit, as bright, orange flames danced ferociously.

The smoke drifted to the rest of the block.

Another photograph showed firemen spraying water from the ground floor into the window of the burning flat, with another group propping a ladder against the window of a neighbouring unit.

Miss Lee, a teacher who lives on the sixth floor of the block, said: "We smelt smoke at about 8.30am, and the fire worsened after 10am. So we evacuated by the stairs to the block opposite."

She said that about 100 to 200 people had been evacuated from her block and the adjacent one.

"There were people shouting and stuff, but most were quite calm," she said, adding that those gathered could see the occupants of the flat next to the burning one being rescued with the ladder.

Miss Lee and her parents returned to their home at noon.