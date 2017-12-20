7 fridges along Simei corridor: Other unusual items spotted at HDB corridors

SINGAPORE - Earlier this week, things got frosty between two neighbours when one accused the other of creating a fire hazard by leaving seven fridges along the common corridor of their flats in Simei.

Living in a communal space can prove difficult for some, especially if one has uncooperative neighbours.

Here is a look at four other reports involving common corridors.

1. Yishun resident erects 'wall' in corridor to fence off neighbour

A resident in Yishun put up a literal wall in May this year to fence off the common corridor from a woman who was harassing neighbours.

The cacti-lined makeshift gate was put up in a desperate attempt to keep the 63-year-old woman out. She was later arrested for public nuisance.

She had reportedly splashed an oil-like substance that smelt like urine across doors and corridors of her neighbours, and left balls of toilet paper and used sanitary pads outside their flats.



The 63-year-old woman had harassed her neighbours to the point that one of them set up a fence to block her out. PHOTO: ST FILE



The barrier was later removed as the town council said it was a fire hazard.

2. Hoarding drives mother and daughter to sleep in common corridor



The mother and daughter had been sleeping under umbrellas outside their main door. PHOTO: ST FILE



A report in July last year found that a mother and her daughter had been sleeping in the corridor outside their Ang Mo Kio flat as there was too much clutter inside the four-room unit.

Madam Francisca, 65, and her 24-year-old daughter, were pictured sleeping under umbrellas just outside their main door, at the staircase landing.

Neighbours were riled by the sight, with one saying she had seen the pair washing dishes outside the flat.

The town council had reportedly served them several notices to clear the common space.

3. Flat turned into temple, obstruction caused along common corridor

In 2005, a reader wrote in to say that his next-door neighbours had turned their home into a temple, holding regular worship sessions and gatherings that sometimes spill into the common corridor.

Mr Ooi Yung Chiun said that people burned joss sticks, candles and paper offerings in the common corridor, and some things had been left there permanently for displaying materials for worship.

This left the common corridor very dirty and unsightly with burn marks and stains, and ceilings blackened by soot from all that burning.

In response, HDB said HDB flats are meant for owner occupation and only for residential purposes. Non-authorised use of HDB flats, such as as temples for public worship, is an infringement under the Lease Agreement. The lessees are liable to get a warning, fines or even have their flats compulsorily acquired.

The general manager of the Aljunied Town Council wrote back in response, saying the neighbours have removed the items causing obstruction in the common corridor after the town council visited them.

4. Bedok resident decorates corridor in memory of late father



Ms Linda Cheng decorated the common corridor outside her flat for Chinese New Year in memory of her late father. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NABILAH MOHAMED NASIR KHAN



Not all the cases arose from unhappiness between neighbours.

In January this year, a Bedok resident decorated the common corridor outside her flat for Chinese New Year in memory of her late father.

Ms Linda Cheng's father used to sit outside the flat to enjoy the elaborate CNY decor she put up each year.

She started doing so seven years ago to bring back memories of kampung days for her dad, who suffered from dementia.

He died last year aged 80, and Ms Cheng, a 56-year-old sales promoter, put up even more decorations to honour his memory.