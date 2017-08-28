68-year-old woman dies in hospital after accident with taxi along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old woman died in hospital after an accident with a taxi along Orchard Road in the wee hours of Monday (Aug 28).

A 50-year-old taxi driver was arrested in relation to the case.

The accident occurred around 3.20am at 2 Handy Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

SCDF dispatched an ambulance to the scene and took the unconscious woman to Singapore General Hospital. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her, which is typical of more serious cases.

The police said the woman subsequently died in hospital.

According to a post on Facebook page Singapore Taxi Driver, the taxi involved was allegedly a Silver Cab, which is under Premier Taxis.

Taxi driver William Lim, 40, told The Straits Times that he drove by around 5.40am and saw an investigator at the spot, along with a Silver Cab parked there.

He said it was about 50m before the traffic junction near MacDonald House.

A spokesman for Premier Taxis told The Straits Times that it will extend its full cooperation to the authorities, but declined to comment on the case as it is still pending investigation.

This is the latest in a string of fatal accidents involving pedestrians this month.

On Aug 25, 41-year-old Serene Ng died in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after being knocked down by a car in Jurong West.

On Aug 19, 70-year-old Mariam Atom was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene after she was trapped under a bus in Ang Mo Kio.

On Aug 10, a 75-year-old man hit by a car while crossing a road in Tampines died in hospital the next day.

Police investigations are ongoing.