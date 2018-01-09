65-year-old woman taken to hospital unconscious after being hit by lorry in Commonwealth

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old woman was taken unconscious to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Commonwealth on Monday (Jan 8).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Commonwealth, towards Queensway, at 3.19pm on Monday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the hospital was on standby to receive her.

ST understands that her injuries were severe and that she was manually extricated from under the lorry.

Shin Min Daily News identified the woman as Ms Yin Ailai in a report on Tuesday. Her son, Mr Wu Qingming, 38, told the evening daily at the hospital that he was at work when he heard the news about his mother.

"An eyewitness used my mum's phone to inform me that she was in a traffic accident, and I rushed there once I heard about it," he said.

Mr Wu said his mother had been on her way to a gym near Commonwealth Drive when the accident occurred.

"She has abrasions on her arms and her head is bruised. She's still in a coma, it does not look good," he said.

He said his mother is usually careful when crossing the road.

"We still don't know how the accident occurred, so we hope eyewitnesses will come forward and share their dashcam footage so we can find out what happened," he said.

The driver of the lorry told Shin Min that the accident "happened too quickly" and he could not stop in time.

Police investigations are ongoing. ST understands that no arrests have been made.