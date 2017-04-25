64-year-old woman severely injured after husband 'accidentally drives into her'

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital with severe injuries after her husband allegedly drove his car into her by accident on Tuesday (April 25) night, The Straits Times understands.

He allegedly then panicked and drove into the pillars at a Housing Board block about 10m away.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm at a carpark at Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST on Tuesday that it was alerted at 7.51pm to a traffic accident at the carpark and one ambulance was dispatched.

A 64-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her, SCDF said.

Student Goh Xi Nyi, who had been at her mother's spectacles shop at Blk 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, near where the accident happened, said that she and her mother heard a loud bang at around 8pm.

"We went out and saw an old woman on the ground with a pool of blood around her head. A man in his 50s or 60s was kneeling on the ground next to her, looking very distraught," she said. "He kept saying in Mandarin, 'she's my wife, why did I hit her?'"

Ms Goh said that she called the ambulance and that two people tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman after being advised by paramedics.

She added that the man, who was in his 60s, told them that he hit his wife by accident in the opposite carpark, about 10m away, and then later panicked and stepped on the wrong gear, which led to him crashing into the pillars near Block 332.

He looked unstable, Ms Goh said, and she and her mother invited him into their shop to sit down.

She said that she believes the man does not live in the area as he had asked them for the block number when he was making a call.

ST has contacted the police for more information.

With additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar