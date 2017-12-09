64-year-old woman leads police on car chase, drives against traffic in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old woman was arrested for drink driving after leading police on a car chase from Arab Street to Pasir Ris.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday (Dec 9) that they received a call for assistance along Arab Street at 11.05pm on Thursday.

ST understands that a member of the public had noticed the woman driving erratically and called the police.

However, when police arrived, she evaded arrest and instead led the police on a car chase. Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday that the chase went for up to 18km.

ST understands the woman drove against the flow of traffic in Pasir Ris, before being apprehended by the police.

She was arrested for suspected drink driving and police investigations are ongoing.

No one was injured in the process.

The maximum penalty for driving while one's alcohol level is over the legal limit is a $5,000 fine or six months' jail on a first conviction, and 12 months' jail on a subsequent conviction. Those convicted will also be disqualified from driving for at least 12 months.