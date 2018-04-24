63-year-old man killed when lorry mounted kerb loved to help others, say family and friends

SINGAPORE - The family and friends of Mr Yap Soon Huat, 63, who was killed when a lorry hit him and two others on Monday (April 23), remember him as a generous man who loved helping others.

Mr Yap, along with Mr Chua Cheng Thong, 86, and Mr Chua's 59-year-old daughter Gina Chua Aye Wah, were standing on a pavement in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when the lorry mounted the pavement and slammed into them. The three died on the spot.

"He was always calm and kind," a relative, who spoke on behalf of the Yap family, told The Straits Times at his wake on Tuesday.

"We would always go to him whenever we needed advice or help," she added.

ST understands that Mr Yap worked at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) before he died. More than 40 of his colleagues from NKF, as well as his friends and relatives, were at the wake to offer their condolences.

"He gave so much to others. He would deliver food to NKF patients at their doorstep, and have lunch with them every week," said the relative, who declined to be named.

The Yap family hopes that through this incident, drivers will learn to be more responsible, and that those responsible will be dealt with by the law.

"He was a good man who did not deserve to die," said the relative.