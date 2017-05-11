60ha of farm land up for tender in Singapore: 5 types of produce you can buy from farms here

A total of 60ha of farm land will be tendered out for agricultural use from August this year (2017), the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a media briefing on Thursday (May 11).

Currently, less than 1 per cent of land here is marked for farm use.

The 36 new plots in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah will be tendered out on 20-year leases in a bid to increase Singapore's food security and boost efficient use of farm land.

Here are some produce you can buy from farms in Singapore.

1. Frog legs and other parts from Jurong Frog Farm

Address: 56 Lim Chu Kang Lane 6

Website:http://jurongfrogfarm.com.sg/tackshop



Jurong Frog Farm director Chelsea Wan with two American bullfrogs at her farm. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Jurong Frog Farm is the only licensed frog farm in Singapore, according to its Facebook page.

The Lim Chu Kang farm organises farm tours on top of selling various products such as fresh whole frog meat ($12.60), fresh frog legs ($17) and farm fresh fish such as tilapia and patin.

Its 33-year-old director Chelsea Wan told The Straits Times in March that she is looking to diversify by selling more frog parts, like ovary ducts.

2. Quail eggs from Lian Wah Hang Quail Farm



Quail eggs and quails from Mr William Ho's Farmart. PHOTO: ST FILE



Address: Produce sold at Farmart Centre at No 67 Sungei Tengah Road

Website: http://www.unclewilliam.biz/

At Mr William Ho's Farmart Centre, visitors can buy quail eggs and pigeon eggs, as well as farm-reared quail meat in two sizes - $2 for a small piece and $6 for a large piece.

Mr Ho, 51, told The Straits Times on Thursday that he also sells fresh crocodile meat from his neighbour's Long Kuan Hung farm.

Other imported produce Farmart Centre sells include kampung chicken and guinea fowl.

The farm is not currently open to the public.

3. Fresh fish from several farms



Ah Hua Kelong, in Pasir Ris. PHOTO: AH HUA KELONG



Those with a taste for locally-reared fish can have their pick from the various fish farms in Singapore, and with certification, too.

AVA launched the Good Aquaculture Practice for Fish Farming certification scheme in August 2014. The scheme's guidelines provide a benchmark for local production of safe and quality fish.

Some of them offer home deliveries too - Ah Hua Kelong delivers fish such as pomfret, grouper, farmed snapper and other seafood such as clams and crab at http://ahhuakelong.com/shop/

Tiberias Harvest, located off the north-east coast of Pulau Ubin, also has an online fish shop at sampancatch.com.

The farm grows a variety of local species such as snapper, grouper and sea bass.

Kuhlbarra's fish are ocean-farmed in the Singapore Straits in Pulau Semakau. Kuhlbarra was a new brand created under local fish farm Barramundi Asia in 2015, when the farm launched its online platform for direct selling to customers at www.kuhlbarra.com.

4. Fresh vegetables from various farms

Singapore is home to several vegetable farms that grow greens including caixin, kangkong, watercress, broccoli sprouts, alfalfa sprouts, rosemary and spearmint.

Kok Fah Technology Farm, at Sungei Tengah Agro-technology Park, does soil cultivation of leafy vegetables under protected netting, housing five farms with a a total land area of 7.3ha. It sells varieties including bayam, kailan and xiaobaicai.

Oh Chin Huat Hydroponic Farms at the Nee Soon Agrotechnology Park at Bah Soon Pah Road produces more than 300kg of vegetables daily, including leaf lettuce and aromatic herbs such as basil, chives, thyme and parsley.

Quanfa Organic Farm in Kranji sells vegetables, herbs and spices, sprouts and fruits. Its online store carries produce such as sweet potato leaves, arugula, dill and radish sprouts.

5. Eggs from poultry farms



Chickens at Seng Choon Farm. PHOTO: ST FILE



All three local poultry farms - Seng Choon Farm, Chew's Agriculture and N&N Agriculture - are registered under the AVA's Singapore Quality Egg Scheme (SQES).

Seng Choon Farm, located at No. 1 Jalan Gamala 2, sells a variety of eggs including farm fresh eggs, quail eggs and century eggs.

Among the variety of eggs Chew's Agriculture sells are organic eggs, beta-carotene or pro-Vitamin A fresh eggs, and brown-shelled eggs that purportedly have lower cholesterol.

N&N Agriculture's Egg Story sells eggs for cooking, baking and hard-boiling.

SOURCES: AVA.com.sg, The New Paper, The Straits Times