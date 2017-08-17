60-year-old motorcyclist injured in accident with car in front of Kallang MRT Station

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man was injured in an accident involving a car and his motorcycle in front of Kallang MRT Station on Thursday (Aug 17) afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2.30pm.

Photos contributed to citizen journalism site Stomp show his motorcycle on the road, and paramedics placing him on a stretcher.

A car is seen in the next lane, with its doors and boot open.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident along Sims Avenue, towards Sims Avenue East before Lorong 1 Geylang, at 2.24pm.

"A 60-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital," said the spokesman.

ST understands that the motorcyclist was changing lanes when the accident occurred.

Police investigations are ongoing.