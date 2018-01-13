6-year-old in pool incident cremated

A six-year-old girl who died in hospital after a swimming incident at a public pool was cremated yesterday.

The girl, surnamed Ler, was found floating unconscious at Kallang Basin swimming complex during her swimming lesson on Dec 20.

She was believed to be waiting for her turn to be coached in the 0.9m-deep pool as the coach was teaching the group of five individually. She was found unconscious around 7.20pm. She spent 20 days in hospital before she died on Tuesday.

At the girl's funeral in a temple at Race Course Road yesterday, family members asked for privacy.

A relative told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "She was well-loved by everyone. It was a tragedy."

In earlier reports, her paternal grandmother told Shin Min Daily News that her granddaughter was a very obedient girl who was due to start Primary 1 this year.

A spokesman for Sport Singapore (SportSG), which runs the swimming complex, said the coach had been suspended from teaching at public pools.

Coaches said it can be a challenge to keep an eye on students during lessons, as they can have up to 10 students. It is important for students to be in front of a coach at all times, and be within his reach, said Mr David Lim, 51, who runs SwimFast Aquatic Group.

Mr Michael Teoh, 52, who has been coaching for 25 years, said beginners must have floating aids .