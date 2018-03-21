6 women arrested in police operation against massage parlours, public entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - Six women were arrested during an operation against massage parlours and public entertainment outlets on Tuesday (March 20), the police said on Wednesday.

The women, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for employment-related offences.

Officers from the Central Police Division had conducted a series of enforcement checks on outlets in Aliwal Street, Prinsep Street, Rangoon Road, Jalan Besar, North Bridge Road, Victoria Street, Lorong Telok, Jalan Klapa and Perak Road.

Five massage establishments and four public entertainment outlets were also found to have contravened licensing conditions, and actions will be taken against the operators.

Investigations are ongoing. The police said they would continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such acivities.