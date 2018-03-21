6 women arrested in police operation against massage parlours, public entertainment outlets

The women, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for employment-related offences.
The women, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for employment-related offences.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Six women were arrested during an operation against massage parlours and public entertainment outlets on Tuesday (March 20), the police said on Wednesday.

The women, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for employment-related offences.

Officers from the Central Police Division had conducted a series of enforcement checks on outlets in Aliwal Street, Prinsep Street, Rangoon Road, Jalan Besar, North Bridge Road, Victoria Street, Lorong Telok, Jalan Klapa and Perak Road.

Five massage establishments and four public entertainment outlets were also found to have contravened licensing conditions, and actions will be taken against the operators.

Investigations are ongoing. The police said they would continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such acivities.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Preparing students for the green business revolution
How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online