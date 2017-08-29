6 receive SCDF awards for saving man who drove car into sea at Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE - When he saw a man trapped in his car underwater at Sentosa Cove last Friday (Aug 25), Mr David Roberts dived in without hesitation.

The super-yacht captain, 36, had to break the car window with a stone to rescued him, after failing to pull him out through a small opening in one of the windows.

He was later joined by Mr Nicolich Boby Noman and Mr Mohamad Hasri Mohamad Yoor, who both dived into the water to search for more victims in the vehicle.

In recognition of their "gallant efforts", the trio were presented with the Community Lifesaver Award by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday (Aug 29).

Three others were also given the Community First Responder Award at the ceremony at Sentosa Fire Station for their "quick actions and initiative" when the man was brought to land.

Mr Ang Chee Boon brought a portable oxygen set and administered oxygen to the man. He was assisted by Ms Lei Zhi Ping, who also helped with the diving gear for Mr Noman and Mr Mohamad Hasri to enter the water.

Mr Leojan Banzuela, who also witnessed the incident, assisted by steering his yacht near the incident area to direct marine traffic.

The man who allegedly drove the car into the sea at Sentosa Cove, Lim Jin Ping, 36, was charged in court last Saturday (Aug 26) with committing a rash act.

He drove into the water while he was being pursued by two Sentosa rangers on motorcycles.