6 people including 2 police officers taken to hospital after accident in Little India

SINGAPORE - Six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a police car and a taxi in Little India on Sunday night (Dec 3).

A video posted on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shows a heavily damaged police car which had mounted a kerb, and a Silvercab can be seen some metres away. Its hood is also badly damaged and it appears to have left a trail of liquid on the road.

The police told The Straits Times that an accident involving a police car, a taxi, a pedestrian and a hostel guest occurred along Perak Road at 10.33pm on Sunday.

Six people aged between 22 and 48 were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

It is unclear how the accident occurred.

ST understands that the six people injured were the pedestrian, the hostel guest, two police officers and two people who were in the taxi.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Perak Road and Dickson Road at 10..35pm. It dispatched three ambulances and took six people to hospital.

On Saturday evening, a 23-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident at the junction of Serangoon Road and Race Course Lane. Two pedestrians were also injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.