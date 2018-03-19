6 neighbourhood police posts to be closed temporarily for renovation

SINGAPORE - Six neighbourhood police posts will be closed temporarily for renovation, the Singapore Police Force said on Monday (March 19).

The six affected posts are: Kallang Neighbourhood Police Post, Geylang Serai Neighbourhood Police Post, Kim Seng Neighbourhood Police Post, Buona Vista Neighbourhood Police Post, Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Police Post and Bukit Panjang South Neighbourhood Police Post.

They will be closed for about 10 months from April 2 this year to about Feb 28 next year.

The posts will be renovated to become "fully automated redesigned neighbourhood police posts", SPF said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Once revamped, the upgraded posts will provide residents round-the-clock access to automated police services.

These include an e-kiosk for making crime reports as well as a self-service dropbox for lost-and-found property.

"The redesigned NPPs will allow police officers to be redeployed to the ground to better serve the community," said SPF.



There are currently nine such redesigned police posts, and more will undergo the revamp.

Those who need police services during the renovation period are advised to go to the next nearest police post, or to neighbourhood police centres.

For non-emergency cases, residents can use the electronic Police Centre at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services. Residents in need of urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.