6 heavy vehicles involved in pile-up along Jalan Buroh; 2 drivers taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - An accident involving six heavy vehicles caused a traffic jam along Jalan Buroh around noon on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The pile-up involved three trailers, two lorries and an oil tanker, and occurred at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road, according to the Traffic Police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent an ambulance, a fire engine, a pair of fire bikes and a Red Rhino to the scene.

Police say a lorry driver and a trailer driver were conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Technician Ridzwan Rahmat, 30, said there was still a jam when he passed by the scene around 1.30pm, while heading to Jurong Island for work.

"There was a traffic jam all the way. Usually I take about 20 minutes to travel that stretch, but today I took about 45 minutes," he said.

He added that only the two right-most lanes of the four-lane road was passable at that time, with the other two blocked by the vehicles that were "all smashed up".

A video he sent to The Straits Times showed the extent of the wreckage, with the carriage of a trailer and an entire lorry crumpled into each other, lodged against another trailer in front.