57-year-old man riding electric bicycle dies after accident with car in Hougang

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old electric bicycle rider reportedly died in hospital after an accident with a car on Monday (Feb 13) night in Hougang.

The e-bike and car collided at the junction of Hougang Street 93 and Buangkok Green at 8.09pm.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Feb 14) that the 57-year-old man was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The man, whom Lianhe Wanbao identified in a report on Tuesday as Mr Ng Cheo Kok, later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest in a spate of fatal e-bike accidents.

In November last year, a 62-year-old e-bike rider died after an accident with a tipper truck. Two other e-bike riders - aged 18 and 25 - died in an accident involving three e-bikes and a trailer in October.